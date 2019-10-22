YouTube channel highlights bad Albuquerque drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people are starting to take notice of what many people see every day, and one man just happens to be recording. An Albuquerque man is using social media to put bad drivers in the Duke City on blast.

“I always see people not using their turn signals, they’re always randomly cutting me off,” said Ethan Vasquez, an Albuquerque driver.

Drivers running red lights and stop signs, cutting each other off, and speeding. You can see it all in a video montage created by an Albuquerque man who is fed up with the driving fails, road rage and negligence he says he sees every day.

The video was captured using a dashcam that he set up in his car. But this isn’t the first time someone has made a video highlighting the city’s poor drivers. In 2015, another frustrated driver did the same thing.

Duke City drivers say they’re not surprised by what the dashcam has captured, and they’re often scared while they’re on the road.

“It makes me nervous, but I’ve become more careful about driving,” said Ashish Khatra.

However, a study released earlier this year by Smart Asset says Albuquerque drivers may not be as bad as some think. New Mexico is ranked number 19 on a list of states with the worst drivers — a ranking the drivers who KRQE News 13 spoke with, don’t agree with.

“At night time people drive really crazy. People cut me off all the time,” said Monet Martinez.

That survey takes a percentage of uninsured drivers, DUI arrests and fatalities per 100 million vehicles into consideration. The top three states are Mississippi, Alabama, and California.