Youth sports program building in disrepair, lease terminated by city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A long-time at-risk youth sports program is getting kicked out of its location by the city.

The Police Athletic League, or PAL, uses athletics to create a bond between police and kids on the street, ultimately aimed at preventing juvenile crime.

On any given night, the league said as many as 90 kids show up for activities at their Albuquerque location, but soon, they may not have a place to go.

Eric Gonzalez put his blood, sweat and tears into New Mexico’s PAL.

“I came to the gym when I was 18 years old, 14 years ago,” Gonzalez said.

He has won state boxing titles and competed professionally.

“Personally, it taught me a lot,” Gonzalez said. “It taught me a lot of character. It kept me off the streets.”

The program that built him has fallen on some tough times.

“I was in shock,” Gonzalez said. “I was pretty surprised that something like this would go downhill.”

The city of Albuquerque is terminating its lease with PAL, forcing them out of their location on Osuna by March 18th.

“My biggest fear and biggest concern is if they close this place down,” Gonzalez said. “That would be tragic for a lot of people.”

The city said it is because the building has fallen into disrepair. Inside the building, there is insulation coming from the ceiling, broken water fountains and cluttered rooms.

“There has been a few issues with the cosmetic part of the building,” director Florencio Olguin said.

Olguin said their funds have been dwindling over the past several years taking money out of their own pockets for any repairs.

“For the last five or six years, we have not had any financial help whatsoever,” Olguin said.

In a statement, the city said even if the league maintained the facility, PAL has known since moving in that the building was slated for demolition so the city could make street improvements in the area.

“A lot of kids will be affected by this,” Olguin said. People like Gonzales worry about what the future holds.

“Hopefully it stays open so I can bring my son here in a couple of years and start a new generation of PAL boxing,” Gonzalez said.

The city said they found two alternate locations for PAL, but the league said they don’t suit their needs. The city said it will continue to work on finding a new location.

Mayor Tim Keller will visit the site this week and speak with directors.

The full statement from the city’s Department of Municipal Development can be found below.