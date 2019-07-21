Youth Skills Clinic held at Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On the field, Albuquerque kids are learning from the professionals at Isotopes Park.

The Isotopes held their Youth Skills Clinic Saturday where more than a hundred kids could learn more about baseball skills such as hitting, base running, catching flyballs, and more.

The team looks forward to the event every year.

“We want to be known as an organization that gets involved in the community, gets involved with kids, encourages kids not only to play baseball but to think about the community first,” said General Manager of the Isotopes John Traub.

The Isotopes have a home game Saturday night against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 6:45 p.m.