Youth Skills Clinic held at Isotopes Park

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On the field, Albuquerque kids are learning from the professionals at Isotopes Park.

The Isotopes held their Youth Skills Clinic Saturday where more than a hundred kids could learn more about baseball skills such as hitting, base running, catching flyballs, and more.

The team looks forward to the event every year.

“We want to be known as an organization that gets involved in the community, gets involved with kids, encourages kids not only to play baseball but to think about the community first,” said General Manager of the Isotopes John Traub.

The Isotopes have a home game Saturday night against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss