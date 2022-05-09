ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – May is ‘National Mental Health Month.’ In New Mexico, we have been experiencing a mental health crisis among our youth. Optum New Mexico is here to discuss what efforts are being made to turn the crisis around and the resources that are available.

Dr. Pawitta Kasemsap, Lead Physician of Optum NM Pediatrics, explains mental health has been a problem among youth before the pandemic and it only intensified everything since it started. According to statics, suicide is the second leading cause of death among ages 10-24 nationwide and in New Mexico. Dr.Kasemsap explains anyone is prone to mental illness, more often for those affected by chronic stress and adversity.

Individuals noticing changes in patterns, emotions, and interest loss are some red flags to be aware of. For more information on getting help, she suggests contacting a family doctor or pediatrician.

Resources: