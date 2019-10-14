Youth leaders meet in Civic Plaza to discuss issues affecting them

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s youth made the voices of tomorrow heard Sunday.

Youth leaders met at Civic Plaza to spark dialogue about the issues affecting young people and how to get them engaged in their community. Organizers say they were inspired by Martin Luther King’s 1963 children’s crusade.

They say all voices can provide valuable input in a conversation, and everyone should listen. “We want to put a spotlight on what our local youth is doing, so we are hearing a lot of youth voices. A lot of people play pivotal roles in youth engagement, and seeing what the work is doing right now and we can better facilitate them,” said Addryll Nance, Program Manager of the New Mexico Black History Organizing Committee.

Organizers also played the documentary Mighty Times: The Children’s March which centers on the children who played a role in the civil rights movement.