Youth Development Inc. strives to improve lives of New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Times are challenging right now for many people as New Mexicans continue to navigate through the COVID-19 global pandemic. Youth Development Inc., wants residents to know they are still available to help solve life’s problems.

YDI Chief Operating Officer Robert Chavez discusses how the organization has been a rock for the state of New Mexico for the last 50 years and how they are offering assistance. Founded in 1971, YDI is a youth and family service organization in New Mexico that assists with early childhood education, child care, prenatal care, alternative education, job training, mental and behavioral health services, homeless assistance, mentoring, and family counseling services.

YDI currently has job opportunities available and provides services in northern, central, and southwestern New Mexico in 16 counties. To view career opportunities, visit YDI’s website.

If you need assistance, you can fill out a short form on YDI’s website and someone will reach out to you in a timely manner.