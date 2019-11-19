Youth basketball season abruptly canceled, parents waiting for refunds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple once accused of stealing money from a New Mexico basketball league is accused of doing it again. A parent says she paid for a fall league that was canceled just two weeks before it was set to start.

“It was really disappointing because he loves basketball and he’s an athlete. He loves to do different sports, and last year he really enjoyed it, basketball,” says Claudia Jaramillo.

Jaramillo says she paid the $85 early bird fee to the Rio Grande Valley Basketball league in Valencia County, and a few weeks later she received an email.

“Basically just saying that they are at a crossroads, says they are looking at one or two choices: they need to help find people run the day to day operations or the league will be canceled,” Jaramillo says.

And that’s exactly what happened. However, Jaramillo says, parents never received the refunds they were promised.

“Not everybody has money to be dishing out for their kids to play these sports,” Jaramillo says.

The league is run by Anthony and Charity Wilson, and this isn’t the first time they’ve come under fire.

“I’m not surprised at all,” says Brittanie Perea, Director of the Los Lunas Youth Basketball League.

Back in 2016, the couple resigned from the Los Lunas Youth Basketball League after they were accused of stealing nearly $7,000 from the league account.

“We’ve chosen to move forward and not make this much of a burden on our league and players and participants,” Perea says.

Jaramillo says none for her calls or messages have been returned and she wants the Wilsons held accountable.

“It’s not right for these people to take from these kids and families of the community,” Jaramillo says.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Rio Grande Valley Basketball League to find out how many parents had paid the fees and why the league folded, but the Wilsons have not responded.