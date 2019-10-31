Your Pet Magazine supports HemoSolutions, addressing the nationwide shortage of blood for dogs

Pets aren’t just animals, they are family. Local publication Your Pet Magazine donates to a different animal rescue each month in an effort to make New Mexico the number one pet-friendly state in the country.

Owner and operator of Your Pet Magazine, David Lansa and veterinarian Dr. Tracy Young of ABQ Petcare discuss how the HemoSolutions blood bank works.

This month’s donation will benefit HemoSolutions, a Colorado-based company that provides quality veterinary blood products to address the nationwide shortage of blood for dogs. Unlike many animal blood banks that use kennel dogs solely for blood collection, HemoSolutions draws its blood supply from healthy dogs that live with caring owners.

Like humans, dogs sometimes need blood transfusions due to injury or disease. HemoSolutions ensure that dogs have a safe, reliable source of blood when needed which can sometimes be the difference between life and death.

Dr. Young explains that dogs can donate to HemoSolutions through ABQ Petcare but they must be between one and seven years old and over 50-pounds. Dogs will get their blood tested to make sure they are healthy.

Owners may then be called in for emergency donations which are voluntary. The procedure takes 10 to 30 minutes and is not painful for your pet.

