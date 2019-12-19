Your Pet Magazine, Pet Food Gone Wild donate 3,000 lbs of dog food to Valencia County Animal Shelter

Your Pet Magazine strives to make New Mexico the number one pet-friendly state in the county. To do that, Your Pet Magazine selects one animal rescue to donate to each month.

Owner of Your Pet Magazine, David Lansa, owner of Pet Food Gone Wild, Susana Vasquez, and director of Valencia County Animal Shelter, Jess Weston discuss a recent donation to the shelter and how it will help animals in need.

This month, Your Pet Magazine teamed up with Pet Food Gone Wild to make a donation of 3,000 pounds of dog food to Valencia County Animal Shelter.

“If it wasn’t for my community who actually supports us and helps us out tremendously, I wouldn’t be able to do this,” said Vasquez. “I know there are a lot of shelters and rescues that are in need and you know what, this is just a very very small part and of course we’re very humbled to be able to do this for Valencia County.”

Jess says that with the donation, the shelter will be able to use their funds for things like adoption events, facility improvements, and veterinary care for the animals among other things.