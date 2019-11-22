Your Pet Magazine, MyCBD Shop helps Watermelon Mountain Ranch find homes for dogs, cats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pet owners always want what’s best for their four-legged friends. Each month “Your Pet Magazine” donates to a different animal rescue in an effort to bring awareness to the organizations helping animals in the community.

This month, Your Pet Magazine and My CBD Shop will be donating to the Watermelon Mountain Ranch. The organization is New Mexico’s largest no-kill animal shelter. They have found homes for over 150,000 dogs and cats since they opened in 1996.

Hunter Kelley, co-owner of My CBD Shop near Paseo Del Norte and San Pedro, says CBD can help dogs who have social anxiety. Kelley also says it CBD can help older dogs that have arthritis, pain and seizures.

Sara Heffern, director of Watermelon Mountain Ranch, says they use CBD products on some of their older dogs and dogs who have anxiety. She says it’s helped them while they are at the ranch.

Heffern also says this time of year is always hard. They see a lot of pets returned, surrendered or abandoned.

With the donation from Your Pet Magazine and MyCBDshop, Heffern says it will definitely help them get animals ready to find them their forever homes.