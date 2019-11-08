Your Pet Magazine, Boofy’s Best for Pets helps Second Chance Animal Rescue find dogs loving homes

Your Pet Magazine is always looking for ways to make New Mexico the number one pet-friendly state in the country. Each month the magazine teams up with several organizations to donate to a rescue of their choice.

This month, Your Pet Magazine and Boofy’s Best for Pets will be donating to Second Chance Animal Rescue. Second Chance is an all-volunteer, no-kill nonprofit organization that takes in the animals that are often overlooked and give them a second chance at a happy life.

These dogs are in need of special homes that will take the time to socialize with them and supply much needed tender, loving care. The organization is also in need of foster homes at this time.

The 2nd Annual Furry Burque Film Festival takes place on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17 at 1 p.m. at the Guild Cinema in Albuquerque. The event will showcase pet and animal-themed short films from all over the world and benefits Second Chance Animal Rescue.

General admission tickets cost $10 for each day and are available online. Donations of pet food, supplies, and funds are welcome and appreciated.