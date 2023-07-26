ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Mayor’s Creative Youth Corps is a professional development, paid summer program for youth interested in arts-based leadership opportunities and a career in the creative economy. This summer, the group created a documentary during the mentorship program and are hosting a screening of the film.

The film follows a group of young artists as they begin to understand their expression and community within Albuquerque. The documentary features interviews with local creatives and explores the crossroads between art and community. It shows youth celebrating the power of believing in yourself and your dreams.

Your Dreams Aren’t Stupid Documentary will be shown on July 29th, 2023 1:30 p.m. at Guild Cinema, 3405 Central Ave NE ABQ NM 87106. Tickets are free, reservations are recommended as seating is limited cabq.gov/dreams.