ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Young Professionals of Albuquerque is a networking group that aims to attract Albuquerque’s young professionals in their 20s and 30s across all industries. They work to build a community that offers professional development, social, and civic opportunities.

Organized by Young Professionals of Albuquerque, the City-Wide Mixer is their largest event bringing all professional organizations together for an evening of celebration, community building and networking. The event is free and welcomes all professionals, trades, entrepreneurs and artists in all industries. The mixer is also open to professional and professional-supporting organizations. The City-Wide Mixer already has over 30 local organization partners and over 250 young professionals registered for the event. For more information visit ypabq.org.