Young New Mexico man involved in high-profile crash gets another break in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile, deadly carjacking and a case of running from police; still are not enough to keep a young new Mexico man behind bars.

It’s like a broken record. A young New Mexico man keeps getting breaks in court, even as his record keeps getting worse; it turns out, Matthew Nieto actually isn’t. The 21-year-old that was offered and took a plea deal avoiding an 18-month sentence.

A state police officer spotted Nieto speeding on I-40 and when he tried to pull him over, Nieto crashed into a car on Eubank and then took off on foot. You’ll remember, Neito’s first high-profile arrest happened in 2017. Judge Cindy Leos sentenced him to zero jail time, just probation, for his role in a 2017 carjacking and case at Eubank and Menaul that killed an innocent man, D’Markus Blea.

It didn’t take long for Nieto to violate his probation, five days after that court hearing. He was arrested for choking his girlfriend but was released back on probation by Judge Michael Martinez. As we know, Neito did come back and Judge Martinez accepted Neito’s no contest plea. In a statement, the District Attorney’s Office said they believed the plea deal was the best outcome for this case adding Nieto is serving 18 months on a probation violation and will not be released until July 2021.

