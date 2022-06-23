ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young cancer patient got an inside look at the University of New Mexico football program. It is part of the Lifetime Impact Program with UNM athletics and the UNM Children’s Hospital.

Juan Lopez first learned he had testicular cancer when he was 11 years old. The tumor was removed but other cancer cells were found. Now 17 years old, he still undergoing chemotherapy.

Last Friday, Juan and his family were invited to University Stadium to meet the players, watch their practice, and tour the facilities.