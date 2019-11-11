Young at Heart Choir to perform at Dickens Holiday Village

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Start your holiday season by taking a step back in time and visiting the Dickens Holiday Village. Built to resemble a village in old England, Dickens Holiday Village, features 15 stores where vendors sell their goods, a silent auction, great food, children’s activities, and prizes.

This year, there will be four concerts presented by the Young at Heart Choir and the Bar D Wranglers. The village also has a food court that features smoked turkey legs, green chile stew, and a homemade bakery filled with delicious goodies to eat or take home for the holidays.

The Dickens Holiday Village will be open Friday, November 15 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Concerts will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The village is located at 8401 Paseo del Norte NE at Heights First Church of the Nazarene. Tickets for the concerts cost $15 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 505-858-3009. Admission to the village is free.

Posted by YOUNG AT HEART on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss