Young at Heart Choir to perform at Dickens Holiday Village

Start your holiday season by taking a step back in time and visiting the Dickens Holiday Village. Built to resemble a village in old England, Dickens Holiday Village, features 15 stores where vendors sell their goods, a silent auction, great food, children’s activities, and prizes.

This year, there will be four concerts presented by the Young at Heart Choir and the Bar D Wranglers. The village also has a food court that features smoked turkey legs, green chile stew, and a homemade bakery filled with delicious goodies to eat or take home for the holidays.

The Dickens Holiday Village will be open Friday, November 15 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Concerts will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The village is located at 8401 Paseo del Norte NE at Heights First Church of the Nazarene. Tickets for the concerts cost $15 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 505-858-3009. Admission to the village is free.