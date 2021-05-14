“You shouldn’t be scared to identify as who you are”: UNM student speaks out after attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico freshman who believes he was attacked because he is Jewish, is speaking out. According to the incident report, it is believed to be motivated by hate.

Roni Saponar said he was at a party last week wearing a shirt that said “Just Jew It.” He said when we was walking to the bathroom, a group of guys attacked him from behind, started hitting and kicking him, then stole his shoes and watch. He said he suffered a concussion and had to be hospitalized.

Saponar and his family moved to the United States from Israel. He said he hopes what happened to him can be a lesson for others. “My whole message is that you shouldn’t be scared to identify as who you are and show people who you are and you shouldn’t be beaten on it for it,” Saponar said.

As of right now, no one has been charged in the incident. The Albuquerque Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating it as a possible hate crime.