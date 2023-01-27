ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The salary for Albuquerque’s mayor and city counselors is set by an independent commission. Now, they want locals’ thoughts on how much these city leaders should be paid.

Back in 2009, Albuquerque’s voters approved the creation of the Citizens’ Independent Salary Commission. The group, made up of Albuquerque locals, is tasked with studying and recommending salaries for the mayor and city council.

Ahead of the 2023 municipal election, the City’s Office of Internal Audit and the Citizens’ Independent Salary Commission are taking public input on the issue. They are looking for locals to fill out an online survey.

It’s worth noting that the commission is not looking to evaluate the performance of the current Mayor and City Council. And if the commission does change salaries for the elected officials, the changes will not apply to current term these incumbents are serving. Instead, any change would apply at the start of the next term for the offices.

The Mayor’s current salary is $135,500 per year. The part-time city councilors make $33,660 and the council president makes $35,860.

The survey is relatively brief. In 15 questions, it asks a mix of multiple-choice responses and open-ended responses. Answers an be submitted anonymously.

Meetings of the Citizens’ Independent Salary Commission are generally open to the public. The next meeting is tentatively scheduled for January 19, 2023, and more info can be found on the City of Albuquerque’s website.