ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mobile yoga studio YogaZo is offering classes outside the traditional studio in some of the most well-known Albuquerque locations. The Albuquerque-based studio is hosting a class at Sheehan Winery April 16 with classes also available at Marble Brewery every Saturday.

YogaZo Owner Ashley Fathergill said no experience is necessary and they want to meet people for classes where they are most comfortable. They also want to build community through their lessons as people work on their fitness.

Each class requires a reservation, for more information visit yogazoabq.com and YogaZo’s Facebook page.