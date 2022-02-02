ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valentines Day is right around the corner and YogaSix is offering some classes that you can do with your significant other.
Annika Haggerty and Brittany Anderson talked about YogaSix and what they offer. YogaSix has six different types of classes. There are classes ranging from beginner to advanced. Brittany Anderson says yoga is a good cardiovascular exercise. They also teach breathing techniques and work with people on the mind-body connection.
For more information, visit https://www.yogasix.com/