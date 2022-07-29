ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They had a big impact on Albuquerque, putting the city in the television spotlight for years. Today “Breaking Bad” actors, Brian Cranston and Aaron Paul returned to New Mexico.

“Thank you to all of us, all of us had a hand in this including the city of Albuquerque, which was as the mayor said ‘not just a location, not just a host, you were a character in the show,” says actor Bryan Cranston.

The bronze statues were unveiled at the Convention Center by Mayor Tim Keller and actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. The statue pays tribute to the two iconic main characters of “Breaking Bad”-Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Mayor Tim Keller says “Breaking Bad” continues to bring in thousands of dollars in tourism every year. The show’s last year was in 2013.

“We remind people that while the stories may be fictional it’s still powerful, the jobs are very real every single day,” says Mayor Tim Keller.

The show’s creator Vince Gilligan commissioned the statues and donated them to the city.

A member of the New Mexico Film Foundation, Royd McCargish, says the show tried to capture the true colors of Albuquerque.

“It really represented us and brings people here so they can identify with a certain part of that. It’s really good economically the tourism dollars are just phenomenal,” says McCargish.

Sony Pictures and Vince Gilligan say these statues are an appreciation to the city and people of Albuquerque for providing such a wonderful and picturesque home for “Breaking Bad.”