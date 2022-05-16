ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The YMCA of Central New Mexico works to inspire and motivate individuals and families to achieve their full potential. They do this by providing high-quality programs and services for youth development and healthy living.

YMCA is a membership-based program. They have a variety of programs and activities for their members. They provide camps for youth during the summer and throughout the year. Adults can also get in on a variety of activities as well. YMCA offers fitness classes, a blood pressure program, personal training, and more. Membership fees start at $29 for individuals and $55-68 for families. For more information, visit https://ymcacnm.org/.