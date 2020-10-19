YMCA offers online Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program

WATCH: Full interview with Sara Ukeiley, director of Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program at YMCA of Central New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High blood pressure is also known as the “silent killer” and affects 1 in 3 adults in the United States. It usually has no symptoms but can have serious health effects.

Director of the Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program, Sara Ukeiley discusses the program and why it’s so important. The Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program is a four-month evidence-based wellness program available through the YMCA of Central New Mexico that aims at helping people with hypertension get their blood pressure under control.

Those in the program receive two monthly blood pressure checks with a YMCA-trained Healthy Heart Ambassador and monthly nutrition seminars to educate them about how diet can affect blood pressure. This program is open to everyone, not just Y members, and costs $45.

However, for the month of October, the Y is waiving the registration fee, making the program free. BPSMP is now offered virtually through Zoom, allowing people to participate from home during the pandemic.

To register for the Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program, visit ymcacnm.org or call 505-595-1515. Those with questions can also email bloodpressureymca@gmail.com.