ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The YMCA of Central New Mexico is working to keep New Mexicans healthy. The YMCA offers a four-month blood pressure self-monitoring program. According to New Mexico’s Health Indicator Data and Statistics, over a quarter of New Mexicans have high blood pressure. As a result, the YMCA is offering a program in person or via Zoom, which focuses on developing healthier eating habits and taking steps to reduce blood pressure.

“High blood pressure is a serious health issue that can lead to heart disease and stroke, as well as increased risks for illnesses,” said Sara Ukeiley, program director. Participants in their programs will work with healthy heart ambassadors to make positive changes doe their health. The program has already helped numerous New Mexicans to improve their blood pressure from July 2019 to June 2021, the average change in systolic blood pressure among participants was -14, and the average change in diastolic blood pressure was -5.3.

In addition to the self-monitoring program, YMCA is offering free monthly nutrition seminars and mindfulness and stress management classes to encourage overall mind and body health. The program fee is $45 without a digital blood pressure monitor and $75 with a digital pressure monitor.

