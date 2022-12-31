ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The spice, flavor, and smell are some of the top reasons people enjoy curry. Curry originated in India, but today curry is used everywhere, including in the United States. Yelp found the ‘top curry restaurants in every state.’
Yelp named ‘Magokoro‘ as the best restaurant in New Mexico. Magokoro is a Japanese restaurant that was established in 2006, according to Yelp. They offer a variety of Japanese cuisines. Magokoro is located on Menaul Blvd NE Albuquerque. Open Tuesday-Saturday, for lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The methodology that helped decide the ‘top’ spots in each state was by identifying the businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp that mentioned the word ‘curry.’ Then they ranked them by the total volume and ratings. All businesses had to be open on Yelp, since Oct. 24, 2022.
If you love curry and find yourself exploring another state, below are all the ‘top’ curry restaurants around the country.
According to Yelp, these are the best curry restaurant:
- Alabama: Big Bowl Thai Cuisine
- Alaska: Woody’s Thai Kitchen
- Arizona: Chanpen Thai Cuisine
- Arkansas: Thai Chicken Bowl
- California: Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen
- Colorado: The Kopi Den – Asian Cookery
- Connecticut: Eat Noodle
- D.C. (Washington): Baan Siam
- Delaware: Ramen Kumamoto
- Florida: Yardie Spice
- Georgia: Mo’Bay Island Cuisine
- Hawaii: My Thai Maui
- Idaho: Pad Thai House
- Illinois: Pa Lian
- Indiana: Thai Station Restaurant
- Iowa: Eat Thai
- Kansas: Shagan’s Chicken & Paranthas
- Kentucky: Mai Thai
- Louisiana: Pomelo NOLA
- Maine: The Green Elephant
- Maryland: M & N’s Pizza
- Massachusetts: Cha Yen Thai Cookery
- Michigan: Ajishin
- Minnesota: Himalayan Restaurant
- Mississippi: Jutamas Thai Restaurant
- Missouri: Sameem Afghan Restaurant
- Montana: Lemongrass Thai Restaurant
- Nebraska: Suwannee Thai Cuisine
- Nevada: Yoshiya Kitchen
- New Hampshire: Kong Thai
- New Jersey: Korai Kitchen
- New Mexico: Magokoro
- New York: Kati Shop
- North Carolina: Noodle Boulevard
- North Dakota: India Palace Super Casual Restaurant
- Ohio: Asiana Thai & Sushi
- Oklahoma: Four J’s Laotian & Thai Cuisine
- Oregon: Bay View Thai Kitchen
- Pennsylvania: Callaloo
- Rhode Island: Corner Thai Cafe
- South Carolina: Jack Of Cups Saloon
- South Dakota: Everest Cuisine
- Tennessee: Degthai
- Texas: 1618 Asian Fusion
- Utah: Curry Pizza
- Vermont: Pho Hong
- Virginia: Royal Nepal
- Washington: Aardvark Express
- West Virginia: Sumittra Thai Cuisine
- Wisconsin: Paul’s Pel’meni
- Wyoming: Bangkok Thai