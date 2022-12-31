ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The spice, flavor, and smell are some of the top reasons people enjoy curry. Curry originated in India, but today curry is used everywhere, including in the United States. Yelp found the ‘top curry restaurants in every state.’

Yelp named ‘Magokoro‘ as the best restaurant in New Mexico. Magokoro is a Japanese restaurant that was established in 2006, according to Yelp. They offer a variety of Japanese cuisines. Magokoro is located on Menaul Blvd NE Albuquerque. Open Tuesday-Saturday, for lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The methodology that helped decide the ‘top’ spots in each state was by identifying the businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp that mentioned the word ‘curry.’ Then they ranked them by the total volume and ratings. All businesses had to be open on Yelp, since Oct. 24, 2022.

If you love curry and find yourself exploring another state, below are all the ‘top’ curry restaurants around the country.

According to Yelp, these are the best curry restaurant:

  1. Alabama: Big Bowl Thai Cuisine
  2. Alaska: Woody’s Thai Kitchen
  3. Arizona: Chanpen Thai Cuisine
  4. Arkansas: Thai Chicken Bowl
  5. California: Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen
  6. Colorado: The Kopi Den – Asian Cookery
  7. Connecticut: Eat Noodle
  8. D.C. (Washington): Baan Siam
  9. Delaware: Ramen Kumamoto
  10. Florida: Yardie Spice
  11. Georgia: Mo’Bay Island Cuisine
  12. Hawaii: My Thai Maui
  13. Idaho: Pad Thai House
  14. Illinois: Pa Lian
  15. Indiana: Thai Station Restaurant
  16. Iowa: Eat Thai
  17. Kansas: Shagan’s Chicken & Paranthas
  18. Kentucky: Mai Thai
  19. Louisiana: Pomelo NOLA
  20. Maine: The Green Elephant
  21. Maryland: M & N’s Pizza
  22. Massachusetts: Cha Yen Thai Cookery
  23. Michigan: Ajishin
  24. Minnesota: Himalayan Restaurant
  25. Mississippi: Jutamas Thai Restaurant
  26. Missouri: Sameem Afghan Restaurant
  27. Montana: Lemongrass Thai Restaurant
  28. Nebraska: Suwannee Thai Cuisine
  29. Nevada: Yoshiya Kitchen
  30. New Hampshire: Kong Thai
  31. New Jersey: Korai Kitchen
  32. New Mexico: Magokoro
  33. New York: Kati Shop
  34. North Carolina: Noodle Boulevard
  35. North Dakota: India Palace Super Casual Restaurant
  36. Ohio: Asiana Thai & Sushi
  37. Oklahoma: Four J’s Laotian & Thai Cuisine
  38. Oregon: Bay View Thai Kitchen
  39. Pennsylvania: Callaloo
  40. Rhode Island: Corner Thai Cafe
  41. South Carolina: Jack Of Cups Saloon
  42. South Dakota: Everest Cuisine
  43. Tennessee: Degthai
  44. Texas: 1618 Asian Fusion
  45. Utah: Curry Pizza
  46. Vermont: Pho Hong
  47. Virginia: Royal Nepal
  48. Washington: Aardvark Express
  49. West Virginia: Sumittra Thai Cuisine
  50. Wisconsin: Paul’s Pel’meni
  51. Wyoming: Bangkok Thai