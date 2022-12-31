ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The spice, flavor, and smell are some of the top reasons people enjoy curry. Curry originated in India, but today curry is used everywhere, including in the United States. Yelp found the ‘top curry restaurants in every state.’

Yelp named ‘Magokoro‘ as the best restaurant in New Mexico. Magokoro is a Japanese restaurant that was established in 2006, according to Yelp. They offer a variety of Japanese cuisines. Magokoro is located on Menaul Blvd NE Albuquerque. Open Tuesday-Saturday, for lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The methodology that helped decide the ‘top’ spots in each state was by identifying the businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp that mentioned the word ‘curry.’ Then they ranked them by the total volume and ratings. All businesses had to be open on Yelp, since Oct. 24, 2022.

If you love curry and find yourself exploring another state, below are all the ‘top’ curry restaurants around the country.

According to Yelp, these are the best curry restaurant: