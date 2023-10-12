ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Has there ever been a better food crafted by humans than the taco? The versatile delicacy is a nationwide phenomenon and a recent Yelp list ranked some of the top 100 taco spots in the U.S. and also compiled a list of Top 15 Taco Towns.

La Reforma Brewery in Albuquerque came in at number 81. With a 4.6-star rating based on 395 reviews, people highlighted their mixed cocktails and of course, their tacos. “My favorites are the fish tacos and the avocado tempura tacos. Oh. My. God. Get outta here- they are so good,” said Kimberly S.

The Top 15 Taco Towns, according to Yelp, include spots across the country and as far as Baltimore, MD, and Honolulu, HI. Even though no New Mexico spots made the “Top 15,” nearby Phoenix and Tucson, AZ made number three and five respectively. Denver, CO came in at number eight, and Austin, TX was ranked at number one.

To identify the top taco cities, Yelp looked at cities with the highest number of searches for “tacos.” Austin is the home of two taco spots in the top 10 of the list.