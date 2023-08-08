ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What makes a restaurant “save-worthy”? You try someplace new and as you take that first bite you think to yourself, “I gotta remember this place!” Yelp Elites have weighed in on the most save-worthy sandwich spots in each U.S. state.

Representing New Mexico on the list is Fork & Fig in Albuquerque. It currently has a 4.3-star ranking based on 1,246 reviews. Its mix of gourmet sandwiches and wraps has resulted in 742 5-star reviews.

Elite reviewer Nicole O. praised the restaurant’s vegetarian options. “..Once we dug in..[we] split a fruit salad as an appetizer, we each got the pesto pasta (it comes with lobster), and we finished with the caramel-turtle cheesecake,” she says.

Newcomer to the area Wendy L. said Fork & Fig exceeded their expectations. “The salmon wrap was superb- perfectly grilled salmon, with the most delicious sauce and veggies, in a fresh spinach tortilla,” Wendy said. “My server, Jordy, was super- she knew the menu, provided outstanding service, and was very welcoming.”

Fork & Fig is located at 6904 Menaul Blvd. NE Suite C. They’re opened Tuesday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and closed Sundays and Mondays.