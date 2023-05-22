ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new softball complex at Los Altos Park is almost done. The huge park at Lomas and Eubank faced some construction hurdles over the past couple of years.

Crews have been here all day, installing fences and prepping the softball fields. Parks and Recreation said the opening day is right around the corner.

“This is one of our oldest, most heavily used, and busiest parks in the whole city and after 60 or 70 years, you know, it really needed some love and TLC,” said Parks and Recreation Director Dave Simon.

Construction first began on the Los Altos Park improvements back in June 2021. Phase One includes five new softball fields, stands, a path through the center of the park, and a shaded pavilion. They were hoping to be done in the spring, but that was pushed back due to shipping delays.

“We did experience some supply chain delays getting some of the metal in here for the fences and backstops and things like that and then some cool weather in the spring delayed getting some of the new sod for these fields,” said Simon.

Parks and Recreation said the $15 million, Phase One is expected to finally be done by July. One of the highlights is the community building which has space for teams to use during games, meeting rooms, restrooms, and a security office. There will also be more lighting at the park. One of the goals of the project is to boost tourism by hosting regional tournaments.

“We’re expecting to get back to those pre-COVID levels of softball tournaments, and this will mean millions of dollars injected right here into our local economy,” explained Simon.

Other new features include a plaza where food trucks can be set up during tournaments or events. The community building will also have a concession stand.

Phase two of the park renovations will have a new BMX track, dog park, and playground. That work should begin in the latter half of this year and cost more than $8 million.