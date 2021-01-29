YDI offers youth programming, job training assistance, and family development services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Youth Development, Inc. has a great opportunity for those ages 16 to 24 to get their high school equivalency and pre-apprenticeship credentials. This will help kick start their career in the construction trades.

YDI Chief Operating Officer Robert Chavez discusses this opportunity in addition to other ways the organization provides much-needed services to the state. YDI is a nationally recognized youth and family service organization in New Mexico that offers assistance with preschool, childcare, prenatal care, alternative education, job training employment assistance, mental and behavioral health services, homeless assistance, emergency housing, mentoring, family development service, family counseling services, and supervised visitation.

The organization provides services in 16 New Mexico counties and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The YDI Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act program (WIOA) is an opportunity for youth ages 16 to 24 to get their High School Equivalency and Pre-Apprenticeship credentials and YDI is now enrolling new students into this program.

WIOA operates year-round and provides services to in-school youth and out-of-school youth to help them get a job in New Mexico. Some of the services include alternative education, drop-out prevention, leadership, summer employment, guidance and counseling, work experience, supportive services, adult mentoring, occuptional skills training and follow up.

Those interested can call YDI at 505-352-3469 or sign up online for the WIOA Central Region or WIOA Southwestern Region.

YDI also operates 30 Head Start centers with 20 in Bernalillo County and 10 in Taos and Rio Arriba County. These centers are open and are providing services.

The department provides free early childhood education, family development services, and child care for children ages 0 to five years old. The Head Start curriculum supports physical, cognitive, social, and emotional development of young children and offers prenatal care and education for women who are pregnant.

Head Start centers have openings for children ages three to five. Call 505-212-7239 or visit ydinm.org for additional information.