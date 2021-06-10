YDI hands out cards, posters for National Guard members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Guard was honored on Thursday by local kids. The National Guard was at Youth Development Inc. collecting handmade cards and posters created for the servicemen and women.

They will then be distributed to the members of the National Guard later Thursday. “How special is it to have these little three, four, five-year-old children writing something and making something with their own hands to thank our soldiers and airmen,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Nava, Adjunct General, New Mexico National Guard.

YDI is celebrating 50 years and says they wanted to thank those who have had a positive impact on the organization’s growth.