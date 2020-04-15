Yankees catcher responds to Albuquerque girl’s artwork

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque girl feels like she hit a home run after one of her heroes responded to her. Chloe Martinez is a first-grader at Mithcell Elementary School.

She’s a big baseball fan and her favorite player is Gary Sanchez, an all-star catcher for the New York Yankees. Chloe recently colored a picture of Sanchez and her aunt posted it to Twitter and Sanchez responded. He said, “Please give her a big hug for me. Thanks, Chloe. You rock. Gracias.”

“I think that it’s very nice that he did that for Chloe with everything going on in the world and it brings a kid a happy smile and it made me smile because it’s just an awesome thing that he did,” said Chloe’s mother Teresa Martinez. Chloe says it’s a moment she likely will never forget.

Please give her a big hug for me. Thanks Chloe. You rock. Gracias. https://t.co/jG6RmlsTKM — Gary Sanchez (@ElGarySanchez) April 13, 2020

