WWII practice bombs discovered on the West Mesa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM crews have unearthed some remnants of World War II. They found practice bombs while working on a solar generation facility on the West Mesa.

PNM officials say the Army Air Forces Advanced Flying School used that area as a training range for pilots and bombardiers. Some of that debris got left behind.

Luckily, they did not pose any danger and will not affect the project moving forward.

“The unexploded ordnance survey confirmed that these bombs did not contain any explosive material, they were not unsafe and so could safely be disposed of,” PNM spokesperson Meaghan Cavanaugh said.

According to PNM, federal regulations require the mental to be recycled.