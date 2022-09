ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Wu-Tang Clan stopped at an Albuquerque community center to play chess. The group had the day off from touring and stopped by the Jack Candelaria Community Center to play chess.

The kids who participated were part of an after-school program. “Wu-tang, chess has always been one of the highlights of everything that we do because everything that we do starts with the mind,” said Cappadonna, member of Wu-Tang. The group’s next stop is in Phoenix Thursday.