Wrong-way driver in fatal I-25 accident was off-duty police officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of two individuals following a wrong-way head-on collision on I-25 early Saturday morning. Officials say the crash happened around 1:22 a.m. on southbound I-25, just north of Tramway.

When BCSO deputies arrived on the scene, they found a black Ford F-150 pickup and a black GMC Yukon that had been in an accident. The GMC had rolled over onto its driver’s side. A witness at the scene of the crash told deputies the pickup was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25 with its headlights off and struck the GMC head-on.

Both drivers were transported to UNMH. The passenger and rear passenger of the GMC were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cuba Police Chief Manuel Romero has confirmed with KRQE the driver of the F-150 was an off-duty police officer with Cuba police. They have been put on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

BCSO shut down all lanes of traffic following the accident but has since reopened traffic. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.