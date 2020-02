ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can take a ride on an ART bus and practice your creative writing skills.

Writers will board the ART bus, which will serve as a temporary writing studio. After writing to the West Side Transit Center, writers will be able to share and talk about their writings.

It’s something the group hopes to do every month. It’s happening on Saturday, the group will meet at the Frontier Restaurant at 3 p.m.

