ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Macy’s beloved letter-writing to Santa campaign, in partnership with Make-A-Wish, is back this year. They are also inviting the whole community to participate.

From Dec. 1 through Dec. 24, for every letter sent to Santa that’s dropped off in Macy’s, they will donate $2 to Make-A-Wish to help children fighting critical illnesses’ life-changing wishes come true. And the more that they donate locally, the more it stays locally. Last year’s letter-writing campaign raised enough money to grant a wish for a child in New Mexico.

They are hosting a free letter kick-off event on Wednesday, December 7, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Macy’s. Santa will also be there. If you cannot make it to the kickoff, letters are accepted until December 24 in-store at Macy’s. For more information, you can visit wish.org/nm.