Wranglers catch horses running loose in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple of horses were on the loose in northeast Albuquerque early Tuesday morning. Two horses were running down San Pablo near Marble as Albuquerque Police Department units followed them.

According to APD, the horses escaped from EXPO New Mexico. They also say incoming reports state that they were expensive show horses.

Some horse wranglers from the fairgrounds were finally able to rope the horses around 5:30 a.m. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will update when more details become available.

Two horses were on the loose on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Vincent Autry/KRQE)

