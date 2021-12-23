Wow the holiday table with new twists on Christmas dinner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With just days before Christmas, the holiday dishes are about to come out. If you’re looking to rock the dinner table this year, Chef Andrew Bustos has just the thing for you as he’s whipping up something delicious.

Crab, spinach, and 3-cheese stuffed pasta

Chef Bustos starts off by dicing onions and also deep-fries garlic that he then smashes down and sautees. He adds baby spinach to the pot before adding salt and pepper.

He then adds jumbo crab meat to the pot. For the three kinds of cheeses, he selects goat cheese, Boursin cheese, and your choice of either cream cheese or mozzarella which are then crumbled into the crab and spinach mixture.

In a separate pot, Chef Bustos has created a Pomodoro sauce made up of plum tomatoes, roasted garlic, and onion.

Using blanched lasagna pasta sheets, Chef Bustos then adds spoonfuls of the crab and spinach mixture to the center of two pasta sheets and then tightly tucks the end over the filling before adding them to an oiled pan. He adds the sauce on top of the pasta before putting the dish into the oven for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Fried Brussels sprouts with applewood smoked bacon

Using fresh Brussels sprouts, Chef Bustos first blanches them, then fries them in a pan of hot oil and sets them aside. He then dices up some cooked applewood smoked bacon and tosses them in a large bowl along with the fried Brussels sprouts and his own honey balsamic dressing.

For a second side dish, Chef Bustos wraps a small bunch of green beans in some thinly sliced prosciutto before frying them in the same oil used for the Brussels sprouts.

Owned by Executive Chef Andrew Bustos, Precision Catering has been servicing Albuquerque and the surrounding area for over 17 years. The full-service catering business specializes in custom menus for any budget.

