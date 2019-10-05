World’s longest haunted house opens at Expo New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The longest haunted house in the world is now open to the public, and you don’t have to go far to see it.

Dragon’s House of Horror at Expo New Mexico is one of the state’s top-rated haunted house. It currently holds the official Guinness World Record for the longest ever — and this year, you can expect more scares.

“It’s never a theme or anything like that. You’ll find every little mix of stuff just to scare you, so we’ll find something to scare you, we promise,” production manager Matty Pera said.

The haunted house is open all month. Tickets cost $20. You can upgrade to a fast pass for $40.