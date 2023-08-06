ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Chile roasting season is upon us! With that, the world’s largest chile roaster visited Albuquerque.

At the Isotopes Stadium, the world’s largest chile roaster was set up. The company Young Guns Hatch Valley Chile brought the machine all the way from Hatch, New Mexico.

“It’s a family legacy for me. My great, great granddad was the first to market Hatch chile peppers in 1917, and I’m fifth generation in the company. So, it’s an honor and blessing to be out here continuing the family tradition,” stated Tyler Franzoy.

Young Guns Hatch Valley Chile is the official chile sponsor for the Isotopes, and it’s the company’s first season with them. The Isotopes played as the Mariachis against the Las Vegas Aviators.