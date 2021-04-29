World’s first Ronald McDonald House opens inside Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is now home to the world’s first Ronald McDonald House purposefully built into a hotel. The Highland House is located on the entire third floor of the Marriott Springhill Suites at Central Ave. and I-25.

The 19,000 square foot house has 20 rooms that have been customized to fit the needs of families staying there while their children get treatment at Presbyterian Hospital across the street. “We will never be able to find the correct word to express how thankful we are for Ronald McDonald, doctors, hospitals, nurses, everyone that’s involved in our daughter’s journey,” said Estre Silva who is staying at the new Ronald McDonald House.

The project was five years in the making between Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico and Titan Development.