ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday is the 5th Annual World Seabird Day. It’s used to bring awareness to the last recorded sighting of the now-extinct great auk.

The ABQ BioPark held a special event celebrating all sorts of seabirds with a particular focus on laughing gulls.

A BioPark employee elaborated on two long-term residents at the park named Sam and Bagel.

“Sam has actually been here for 26 years; his 27 birthday is coming up in October. He is estimated to be the oldest laughing gull. The oldest one recorded was 22, so he has far surpassed that,” said Bri, who works at the BioPark Aquarium.

Seabirds are one of the most threatened vertebrates in the world.