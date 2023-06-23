ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuqurerque’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs has invited the public to Civic Plaza Saturday to help celebrate World Refugee Day. The day is designated by the United Nations to honor refugees from around the world.

This year’s celebration will feature multi-cultural performances from Afghan, Ukrainian, and African dancers, a fashion show, and food from around the world. A United States naturalization ceremony will also take place celebrating immigrants who are becoming full citizens of the country. The festivities start at 4 p.m. at Civic Plaza and will go until 8 p.m.