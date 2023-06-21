ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honor refugees around the globe. It looks at the people who have left their home country to seek out a different life. Now the Office of Equity and Inclusion is hosting an event to educate others about refugees.

This year’s celebration will be at Civic Plaza and includes multi-cultural performances from Afghan, Ukrainian, and African dancers. Enjoy delicious food cuisine from around the world. This is a free family-friendly event for all ages and will feature resources, vendors, performances, music, art, activities, and more.

World Refugee will be celebrated on, June 24 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Civic Plaza. This year’s theme is: Hope Away from Home. Register to attend World Refugee Day 2023 at cabq.gov/wrd2023.