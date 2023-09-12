ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After one of the hottest summers on record, one Albuquerque school is helping people cool off the city with trees.

Amy Biel High School teamed up with “Cool It Burque” to hold a workshop to fight climate change by creating a native tree nursery.

Sandra Mack, an earth and space science teacher at Amy Biel, hosted the first workshop Tuesday, which focused on collecting native tree seedlings and raising them.

Mack said they are working on a proposal with the city to create a public food forest as a demonstration site.

The workshops are open to the public.