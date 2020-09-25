Workforce Solutions to offer online Spanish accessibility soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions says it is currently updating its Unemployment Insurance Tax & Claims System to be fully available in Spanish. The department reports that claimants who indicate Spanish as their preferred language will start to see system features, including filing an initial claim, beginning on Sept. 30.

The system’s Spanish update will be a phased-in process to make sure it’s translations are consistent, accurate, and grammatically correct. The initial phase will include the Unemployment Insurance claimant homepage, filing an initial claim, and filing weekly certifications.

You will be able to select your language preference when you first create an account for the New Mexico Workforce Connection Online system. If Spanish is selected, the landing page, access to the job search feature, resume builder, and virtual recruiter will all display in Spanish.

You can also change your preferred language at anytime by selecting your preference at the top of the page. The department plant to implement additional phases of the project during the remaining months of the year and aims to have the system fully available in Spanish in 2021.

The department offers free language assistance for those who don’t speak English by contacting the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center at 1-877-664-6984 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to file an Unemployment Insurance claim.

