Workforce Solutions to hold town hall regarding rent and housing assistance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Workforce Solutions will be hosting a series of virtual town hall discussions on Tuesday, August 18. This online session is focused on rent and housing assistance for those impacted by COVID-19.

The department is working with the Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales, Mesilla Valley Community of Hope, and the University of New Mexico School of Law to discuss issues facing renters, homeowners, and homeless New Mexicans. Topics covered will include what programs are available for housing assistance, tenant services, and steps to take if facing a possible eviction due to missed rental payments as a result of the pandemic.

People interested can register on their Zoom site. The town hall will begin at 5:30 p.m.