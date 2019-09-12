Workforce Solutions, City of Albuquerque file lawsuit against Old Town restaurant over wages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Department of Workforce Solutions is joining the City of Albuquerque and the Bernalillo County Second Judicial District Attorney’s office to sue the owners of an Old Town restaurant for not paying their workers fairly.

Workforce Solutions Cabinet Secretary Bill McCamley said the owners of Old Town’s Hacienda Del Rio have repeatedly failed to pay their employees what they were owed. In a news conference Wednesday morning, McCamley said checks the restaurant would issue regularly bounced, employees were not paid the city minimum wage, and the restaurant would go as far as stealing tips customers left for the workers.

“This is theft. This is no different than breaking into someone’s house and stealing from their piggy bank,” said McCamley.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 33 workers. The lawsuit seeks to recover statutory damages and interest from the defendants as well as a permanent injunction to prevent them from engaging in illegal pay practices.