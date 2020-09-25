Workforce Solutions: Online form available for filing charge of discrimination

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions Human Rights Bureau launched a new online initial inquiry form for those who have complaints of discrimination and/or harassment in the workplace, housing, credit, and or public accommodations. NMDWS says complaints must be filed with HRB within 300 days of the last act of discrimination or harassment.

According to an NMDWS news release, federal and state anti-discrimination laws prohibit discrimination based on certain protected classes, including race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age (if 40 or over), pregnancy or childbirth, and physical and mental disability, serious medical condition, and spousal affiliation.

Information needed to complete an initial inquiry form includes:

  • Contact information (name, mailing address, phone, email, etc.)
  • Organization’s information (involved in the alleged illegal action(s))
  • Information on the alleged violation(s) including dates, names of individuals (only if the individual filing wishes to include), and any additional allegation details of what happened.  

NMDWS says for questions or to submit an inquiry form over the phone, individuals can contact the Human Rights Bureau at 505-827-6838 or toll-free in New Mexico at 1-800-566-9471. Questions may also be sent via email to Human.RightsInfo@state.nm.us.

