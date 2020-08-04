Workforce Connection of Central New Mexico provides virtual services, workshops for job seekers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Workforce Connection of Central New Mexico strives to help residents find work and has close to 30 programs and partners who come together to deliver services through five New Mexico Workforce centers. However, as the state continues to work its way through the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve had to adjust to provide services virtually.

Augusta Meyers, communications manager at New Mexico Workforce of Central New Mexico discusses what the organization has done differently during the pandemic and how both job seekers and businesses in central New Mexico can get help. While in-person services are not available during this time, customers can call 505-843-1900 or email nmworkforceconnection@wccnm.org to connect with staff with any questions or to request information about programs and services.

Workforce Connection of Central New Mexico has been providing information on recruiting events, workshops, and webinars on their Facebook page where you can find additional information about upcoming events.